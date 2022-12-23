Village of Newark will implement mass notification system in 2023

In an effort to increase communication, the village of Newark has partnered with CivicReady to implement a mass notification system.

The system will allow village officials to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions and warnings specific to Newark as well as non-emergency information.

Examples of communications that can be issued include severe weather alerts, water main breaks, road closures, hydrant flushing, Newark event information and water bill reminders.

Village residents will be invited to subscribe to CivicReady. They will be able to choose what type of message – emergency and/or non-emergency as well as how they want to receive the messages - via email, text message, and/or voicemail alerts.

Village residents will receive information in their January water bill on how to sign up and can also check the Village of Newark Facebook page for more information. The communication system is expected to be up and running by Feb. 1.

The village has paid for this service and there is no additional cost to residents to use the service. This is a safe, secure, quick and efficient way to communicate with residents.