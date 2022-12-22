Two file for three available seats on Oswego Public Library Board; incumbent plans write-in bid

Two candidates have filed for three available seats on the Oswego Public Library District Board in the April 4, 2023 election.

Incumbent board member Christine Diehl of Oswego filed nominating petitions to run for reelection.

Also filing to run for a seat on the board is Emily Elaine Ramirez of Montgomery.

Incumbent board member Terry Friedman of Oswego did not file, but is expected to run for reelection as a write-in candidate, library Director Sarah Skilton said.

The third board member whose term will be expiring in the spring is Dana Young, who did not file nominating petitions.

The terms of office for the other four board members run through 2025. They include board President Terry Tamblyn and trustees Pete Wallers, Jim Cannon and James Marter.

The Oswego Public Library District operates from two campuses, at 32 W. Jefferson St. in Oswego and 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery.