Oswego area residents mostly take winter storm in stride as the snow falls and temperatures drop

Oswego area residents were mostly taking the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season in stride late Thursday morning as the went about their chores just three days before Christmas.

Oswego resident Jim Freund stopped by the Ace Hardware store in the Oswego Plaza shopping center on Route 71 in the village to pick up a few items. He said he takes issue with the media’s coverage of the storm.

“I think the media scared a lot of people,” Freund said.

But Freund said he thinks the media reports will help people who are getting on the roads.

“I’m out here doing my [Christmas] shopping now instead of tomorrow,” Freund said. “I’m trying to get everything done.”

Elsewhere in the village, Happy Tails Dog Park was empty but for Paula Szychlinski and her dog, Ally. Szychlinski and Alley were enjoying the chance to get outdoors at the park just south of Oswego High School before the temperatures plummeted.

Oswego resident Clay Carrasco was plowing snow outside the Ace Hardware store. He said he’s been looking forward to the region’s first significant snowfall of the season.

“I think it is nice for a white Christmas,” Carrasco said.

Carrasco said the snowstorm as reported in the media is prompting some people “to over prepare,” but it’s “better safe than sorry.”

Carrasco said he and his crew know all too well how dangerous winter storms can be.

“We see quite a few accidents when it snows,” Carrasco said. “It’s still early. Every snowstorm, there’s 10 cars in a ditch.”

Carrasco said he and his crew are all local, and they do not take snow events lightly.

“We want to make sure everything is good for the storm,” Carrasco said. “We are snow fighters.”

Paual Szychlinski and her dog, Ally, enjoyed the outdoors in Oswego's Happy Tails Dog Park Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 before the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. (Megann Horstead)

Oswego resident Mike Brown stopped by the Ace Hardware to get a replacement key. He said he’s especially not looking forward to the blizzard conditions that are forecast for the region.

“I’m concerned because I’m at an age where I don’t like the snow,” Brown said.

Brown said his commute to the store was manageable.

“The drive wasn’t bad coming here,” Brown said. " I came Orchard (Road) and Route 71. I think it may be bad later on.”

Brown said he may need to adjust his plans for Christmas Eve if the weather worsens over the next few days.

“I told [my daughter] I wasn’t going to be driving,” Brown said.

Oswego resident Greg Ostrand said the media has magnified the severity of the snowstorm.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Ostrand said. “We were always told it’s going to be a massive snow event. It’s usually oversold by the weathermen. It’s usually two to three inches. It’s annoying and everyone’s panic-buying.”

Ostrand said he doesn’t normally do anything special to prepare for storm events.

He said his drive to the Ace Hardware store was doable.

“It was fine,” Ostrand said. “It was a little sprinkling of dust. The roads are passable. It’s not too bad.”

Ostrand said he doesn’t plan to make adjustments to his holiday plans in response to the snowstorm.

Oswego resident Nathan Brown dropped in to the store to buy an ice melter. He said the media coverage about the snowstorm has been overblown.

But he feels it’s important to be prepared for snow events.

“I’m not making any preparation besides grabbing salt,” Brown said.

Brown said something has to give with the Oswego School District 308 for not canceling classes Thursday.

“I feel bad for children these days,” Brown said. “It feels snow days are a thing of the past. My children have to do remote learning. I feel bad for them. What happened to the good old days of snow days?”