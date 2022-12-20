Here’s who’s running for school board in Kendall County

Candidates for local school boards have filed their nominating petitions with the Kendall County Clerk’s Elections Office.

The filing period ended on Dec. 19. The consolidated election will be held April 4, 2023.

Oswego School District 308

Seven candidates have filed to run for three available four-year terms on the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education.

They include incumbent board member Dominick Cirone of Oswego, who was appointed to the board earlier this year to fill a vacancy.

Others running include Joanne Anastasia Johnson, Heather Gregar, Amy Murillo and Mary Jo Wenmouth, all of Oswego.

Also filing to run for a full term were Richard Gilmore of Montgomery and Nicky A. Boecker of Aurora.

Two candidates have filed to run for one available two-year term on the board.

They include Jared Ploger of Aurora, a former elected board member who was appointed to the board earlier this year to fill a vacancy.

Also filing for the two-year term is Kevin D. Johnson of Oswego

Incumbent board members Lauri Doyle and Alison Swanson did not file to run for reelection.

Yorkville School District Y115

School District Y115 uses a system by which board members are elected from one of two areas, either north of the Fox River in Bristol Township or south of the river in Kendall or Oswego townships.

There are four seats up for election and none of the four incumbents filed to run.

Candidates filing from Bristol Township include Darren J. Crawford, Jason Demas, Kristine Liptrot Rogowski, Jorge Ayala and Leslie Smoger.

From the southern portion of the district, the candidates who filed include Michael Houston, Michael Knoll, Molly Gerke and Wayland W. Middendorf.

The incumbents who chose not to run include Lynn Burks, Tom Kozlowicz, Ashley Rhea Fichtel and Jenny Morgan.

Plano School District 88

Six candidates have filed to run for four available seats on the Plano School District 88 Board of Education.

Incumbent board members seeking reelection include Mike Jernigan, Kyle R. Klatt, Kimberly A. Velazquez and Tim Waldrop, all of Plano.

Also filing to run are Doug Lyle and Charles Schneider, both of Plano.

Newark High School District 18

In Newark High School District 18, seven candidates have filed to run for four available seats on the board.

All four of the incumbent board members whose terms are up have filed.

They include Jean Fletcher, Ryan Jacobs and Philip Chapman, all of Newark, along with Dan Thompson of Morris.

Two challengers also have filed. They are Tracy Stephen and Jennifer L. Bromeland, both of Newark.

Lisbon Grade School District 90

Four candidates have filed to run in Lisbon Grade School District 90.

Three incumbents are running. They include Eric Friestad and Kerry Carlson, both of Newark, along with Sheri Chartrand of Minooka.

Also filing to run is Patrick Callier of Newark.

Newark School District 66

One candidate, incumbent Andrew Fordyce of Newark, has filed to run in Newark Community Consolidated School District 66.