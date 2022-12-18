Millbrook Junior High helps Kendall County Community Food Pantry

In preparation for the holidays, Millbrook Junior High’s Student Council brainstormed ways to give back to the community. Members were hoping to collect and donate goods to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. The goal was to collect 400 items. Within three weeks, and only 124 students to donate, Millbrook collected 956 items.

The seventh and eighth grade classes then volunteered at the food pantry. Students spent two hours organizing, stocking and cleaning shelves and clothing. They learned that the pantry is not just food distribution, but provides many other services to the community and is full of amazing people whose hard volunteer work does not go unnoticed.