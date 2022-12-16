Chapel on the Green celebrating Christmas Friday and Saturday

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville invites the community to an old-fashioned Christmas celebration this Friday and Saturday.

Special music is planned both Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit with children from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Yorkville High School Madrigal Singers, Strings and Brass will present a concert Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be appreciated. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited to 200 people.

Family Fun Day on Saturday starts at 10 a.m. There will be a bake sale and a Dept. 56 Christmas Village display, Trim A Tree display and children’s coloring and story time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scout Troop 40 will serve a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music presentations Saturday include Sherri Farley on the hammered dulcimer from noon to 1 p.m. and Trish Kinnavy on acoustic guitar with vocals from 3 to 4 p.m. A Christmas carol sing-along from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday will conclude the event.

Chapel on the Green, located at 107 West Center St., Yorkville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.