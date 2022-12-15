Berwyn man sentenced to 6 years in prison in plea deal over cocaine delivery

YORKVILLE - A Berwyn man was sentenced to six years in prison for delivery of a cocaine in a negotiated plea agreement last week, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis announced.

Frankie Davila, 22, was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 1 Felony.

Judge Robert Pilmer accepted the proposed sentence, which will start on Jan. 19, 2023.

Davila was charged n 2020 when he delivered approximately just under 5 grams of cocaine to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team.

After the delivery, Davila was immediately taken into custody by members of KCPAT.

Weis said that the work of the undercover drug task force is removing drugs and drug dealers from the streets.

Davila will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps and Frank Gorup. The defendant was represented by Liam Kelly.