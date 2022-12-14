Kendall health department, coroner’s office statement details suicide warning signs, offers assistance to those in need

The Kendall County Health Department and Kendall County Coroner’s Office have released a joint statement concerning suicide and services to assist those in need.

Here is the text of the statement:

General information about suicide and warning signs

Suicide is a term that is widely used, though can mean more than individuals ending their own lives. An individual may be experiencing repeated thoughts of not wanting to be alive. This desire to no longer be alive may be due to emotional or physical pain, helplessness, hopelessness, or thinking he/she/they are a burden to others.

There are warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide. Here are some of the things you may notice: drinking more or using more drugs or alcohol; withdrawing from activities; isolating themselves from family, friends or loved ones (not just following ongoing recommendations about COVID); sleeping too much or too little; saying goodbye or giving away valued possessions. Someone who is suicidal may or may not reach out for help. If someone you care about is acting in a way that seems atypical to you, reach out.

Addressing suicidal thoughts and supports

When the pain or sadness is too much it can be hard to be fully present in life. One way to address this is using a grounding technique and reconnecting with the present moment. An example is 5-4-3-2-1: Name 5 things you see; 4 things you can touch (actually touch them); 3 things you hear; 2 things you smell; and 1 thing you can taste.

Other things to do or consider:

1) Get somewhere you can be safe – this may mean calling 911 (which is ok and takes bravery)

2) Tell a friend

3) Engaging in counseling to learn ways to address sadness, pain, and anxiety – it’s study hall for you

4) Attending online support groups can also be beneficial. Check out https://emotionsanonymous.org/ or https://www.namikdk.org/ , as two examples

5) Hotlines both talk and text are available. The national suicide hotline is 800-273-8255; or you can text Home to 741741 and get connected with a Crisis Counselor. 211 is a resource support line. There is also a warm line 1-866-359-7953 for free support and referrals to those who live in Illinois.

6) Become educated about mental health through Mental Health First Aid. Call 630-553-9100 for upcoming trainings and more information. Calling 988988 is a mental health crisis line, which is not intended for life threatening emergencies – if you or someone you care about is physically unsafe you need to call 911. When you call 988, you will have the option to either select the Veterans Crisis Line or the Spanish Language Crisis Line. If after a few minutes, the call is not answered by someone, your call will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number’s backup network. You can expect free and confidential support available year round at any time of day from trained mental health professionals that will listen and provide assistance.

To get connected to services or ask further questions, please call the Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-9100.