11 candidates file to run in first ever Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board election

YORKVILLE – On the first day to file nominating petitions, eleven candidates filed to run for five available seats on the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board, including four incumbent trustees.

In the spring primary election, voters approved a referendum to make the fire district board an elected body, replacing the current system in which the trustees have been appointed by the Kendall County Board.

The referendum was spurred by the fire district board’s Oct. 14, 2021 decision to dismiss a firefighter-paramedic who refused to comply with an order to either be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or submit to weekly testing.

The five-member board voted unanimously to terminate the probationary firefighter’s employment, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who complained to the county board and ultimately put the referendum question on the June 28 ballot.

Incumbents filing their nominating petitions on Dec. 12 included President Ken Johnson and trustees Jeff Farren, Marty Schwartz and Gary Schlapp. Board member Phyllis Yabsley did not file.

Among the others filing to run are retired firefighter Darin Peterson, who started his career with Bristol-Kendall before serving 25 years with the St. Charles Fire Department.

Peterson spoke on behalf of the probationary firefighter at the 2021 meeting.

“This goes against his religious beliefs and it is not ours to question,” Peterson told the fire board at the time.

Others filing to run include David Guss, D. Scott Harmon, John A. Hardy, Kristopher Lackey, Kelly Pleva and Richard Vinyard.

The petition filing period runs through the end of the business day on Dec. 19 for candidates seeking office in the April 4 consolidated election.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas. The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 24 full-time employees, 30 part-time individuals and nine contract paramedics.