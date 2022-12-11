Oswego history on sale at the Little White School Museum

As the holiday shopping season kicks off, Oswego’s Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, is now offering two unique Cat’s Meow architectural miniatures for sale as their 2022 fundraiser—along with a selection of many other Oswego-themed gifts.

The two latest Cat’s Meow architectural miniatures of Oswegoland historic structures now on sale at the museum by the non-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association include the iconic 1961 Boulder Hill sign and the Johnston House at Oswego’s busy “Five Corners” intersection.

Each front facade is rendered architecturally accurate, and measures approximately 6 x 4 inches. A brief history is included on the reverse of each miniature. All Cat’s Meow miniatures are available at $20 each. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser benefit the heritage association and the Little White School Museum’s collections.

Past historic miniatures (and still in stock) include the landmark Church of the Good Shepherd, the Korte-Zentmyer Building (My Sister’s Lil Donut Shoppe), the Hoze-Cherry-Campbell House, the Chapman House, the Crothers-Jolly-Denney House, the Dairy Hut, the Schwartz House (Tripp Insurance), the A.O. Parke Building (American Male & Company), the Durand House (The Village Grind), Oswego Fire Barn (Oswego Cyclery), the Knapp Building (Masonic Hall-Oswego Family Restaurant building), the Rank Building (former Oswego Library and Ledger-Sentinel offices), the Schickler Building (The Marmalade Tree and barber shop), the iconic “Welcome to Oswego” sign, and the Little White School Museum.

Also available at the museum store is a selection of Oswego-marked stoneware in a variety of shapes from the Great Bay Pottery Co.

A selection of books, pamphlets, and booklets on Oswegoland history are also available, from the 192-page hardbound “150 Years Along the Fox” sesquicentennial history of Oswego Township, to “By Trace and Trail,” the history of early 19th century stagecoach travel through Kendall County. Also available for environmentalists on your Christmas or other winter holiday gift list are books and videos about the Oswego area’s home-grown environmental crusader, “The Fox,” including his autobiography, “Raising Kane.”

Regular museum hours are Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, 4 to 9 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 6:30 p.m. The museum is closed to visitors Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The museum will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Admission is free but donations are always gratefully accepted.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.