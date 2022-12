The next United Plattville Pizza Night is set for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Everyone is welcome to dine in at the UPA Hall at 6617 Chicago Road, Yorkville, or opt for carryout between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. No orders will be taken after 7:30 p.m.

Santa will be visiting from 6 to 7 p.m. for Christmas photos and treats.

The UPA asks that you call 815-475-9806 to place your order in advance. The association hopes to see you there.