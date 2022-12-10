Oswego museum’s ‘Toys from the Attic’ exhibit open for the holiday season

Do you remember the excitement of waking up Christmas morning to discover what treasures Santa left for you to enjoy? Relive part of that excitement you, and generations of other Oswego area children have experienced when you visit the Little White School Museum’s “Toys from the Attic” exhibit.

The museum is located at 72 Polk St., just two blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district. Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

“Toys from the Attic” features rarely seen toys and games specially selected from the museum’s collections by museum manager Annie Jordan. The exhibit will run throughout the holiday season.

Jordan explained the exhibit is designed to give visitors a small, nostalgic taste of the delight kids from decades gone by experienced when they looked under the tree on Christmas morning, from games to dolls to toy trains and other mechanical delights.

In addition, a variety of unique, Oswego-marked, gift items, from pottery, books, and pamphlets on local history to Cat’s Meow architectural miniature, are now on sale at the museum store through the holiday season. Proceeds benefit the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s efforts to protect and preserve Oswegoland’s rich history.

Regular museum hours are Thursday and Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Monday, 4 to 9 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The museum will also be open to visitors during this year’s Oswego Christmas Walk on Friday evening, Dec. 2.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.