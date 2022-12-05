Plano rocks with Christmas cheer at annual holiday parade

PLANO – With vehicle horns and sirens blaring, colorful lights flashing and spectators cheering, Plano’s annual Rockin’ Christmas Parade brought good cheer and a joyous start to the holiday season.

After the parade of cars, trucks, fire apparatus and other vehicles circled the entire community, the holiday caravan reached the city’s downtown, were hundreds of people lined Main Street on a clear, not-too-cold Dec. 2.

Families and friends stood along the sidewalks in front of brightly decorated business storefronts to watch the vehicles roll by.

“It’s a wonderful gathering of the community to share Christmas spirit with so many friends,” said life-long Plano resident Linda Oleson.

The crowd concentrated in front of the Plano Train Depot, many taking a tour of the building’s Superman exhibit on one side the station building and displays featuring Plano and railroad history on the other.

Greeting visitors was Depot Attendant Kay Mulliner, who looks forward to the Christmas parade.

“I love the way everybody is getting together and being happy,” Mullner said.

Outside, band leader Kevin McCammon of Emily Johns School was leading fifth- and sixth-grade students, forming the Rockin’ Christmas band.

“It’s nice to have the whole community come out and show their support for the students,” McCammon said.

Proud parents captured the performance on their cell phones as their young ones played renditions of popular Christmas tunes.

A fire engine from the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District flashes its lights and sounds its siren to the delight of the crowd at the Plano Rockin' Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, 2022 (Mark Foster)

The parade itself was composed entirely of vehicles, including cars, full-size trucks, jeeps, pick-ups pulling trailers, antique automobiles and even a school bus, all decked out with dazzling light displays.

The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District was extremely popular with the crowd, as firefighters sounded their sirens from engines and other vehicles emblazoned with flashing lights.

Plano businesses and community organizations also entered vehicles in the parade, their occupants waiving to the crowd lining the street.

When the parade had passed by Mayor Mike Rennels flipped the switch to light up the train depot building and surrounding trees, illuminating the scene in holiday glory.

The Rockin’ Christmas Parade served as a fund-raiser for the Holiday Dinners Fund. Parade vehicles paid an entry fee and businesses all over the community accepted donations for the fund.