It’s hail and farewell at the Kendall County Board as chairman, three members depart after completing their terms

YORKVILLE – It was hail and farewell as four members of the Kendall County Board were lauded by the colleagues at their final meeting with the elected group.

Board Chairman Scott Gryder and board members Amy Cesich, Judy Gilmour and Robyn Vickers completed their terms of office with the Nov. 29 meeting of the county board.

A constant refrain from board members is that while they are elected as Republicans or Democrats, they put the partisan labels aside when working together.

“This has been an awesome privilege,” Gryder said, after 10 years on the county board. “What an unbelievable journey. I’ve grown personally and professionally.”

Gryder was unsuccessful in a bid for the U.S. Congress in the Nov. 8 general election. Gilmour and Vickers decided not to seek reelection. Nor did Cesich, who is moving to another state.

Their six remaining peers, all of whom secured new terms in last month’s balloting, praised their departing colleagues for their service.

Other top county officials, like Sheriff Dwight Baird, offered poignant reflections on the service of the board members.

“Amy I’ve learned so much from you,” said Baird, who is well-known for his debates with Cesich in the board room, “I’m a better person because of you and appreciate your support for public safety.”

Board members praised Gryder for his leadership. Many, including Matt Kellogg, Scott Gengler and Ruben Rodriguez credited Gryder for bringing them onto the board.

Everyone characterized Gilmour as having a steadying “even keel,” and acclaimed her dedicated service as the Kendall County Forest Preserve District president.

State’s Attorney Eric Weis, along with Baird and others, took note of Vickers’ work to create the county’s Domestic Violence Response team.

“The reality is that with all four of you leaving we’re going to lose a lot of leadership and knowledge,” Weis said. “You’ve always done the best for Kendall County. People don’t know how much time and effort you put in.”