WinterFest in Newark Saturday

The Newark WinterFest will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

The Newark Fire House with have booths offering popcorn, a bake sale, a food booth for the eighth grade, a Boy Scout booth for wreaths and greenery, and Santa. The Newark Lutheran Church will hold a bake sale. There will be s’mores in the park and the Fern Dell Museum, Rural Life Museum and the Blacksmith Shop all will be open. Cookies, cocoa and peach cobblers will be served. The library will have activities.

Festgoers can get a card to be stamped at each booth or business they visit. Once filled, it will be placed in a drawing for Christmas stockings and prizes. Winners must be present to claim their prize.

A fireworks display is planned for 7 p.m. followed by Santa’s arrival in a lighted firetruck parade through town.