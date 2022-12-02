Kendall County 4-H hosting Holiday Workshop for kids Saturday in Yorkville

Do you have some holiday errands to run without the kids? Or maybe your children want to make gifts or seasonal crafts this year? Take advantage of the annual Kendall County 4-H Winter Holiday Workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Yorkville.

“Designed for youth ages 8 and up, our winter workshop includes multiple projects to make and take home,” said Kim Eisnaugle, 4-H program coordinator at University of Illinois Extension in Kendall County. “Each participant will get an ornament wreath, their own gift wrapping, decorative bows and a tasty treat.”

Led by 4-H teen leaders, this hands-on youth workshop emphasizes how to both upcycle and create fun items for display or to give as gifts.

There’s no need to be a 4-H member to participate. The cost is $15 per youth for the two-hour session. Registration is required and space is limited. Learn more about all upcoming programs at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Kim Eisnaugle at keisnaug@illinois.edu or 630-553-5823. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.