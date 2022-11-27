November 27, 2022
4-H Winter Holiday Workshop in Yorkville Dec. 3

A sample of the items participants have made at past 4-H Winter Holiday Workshops. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Do you have some holiday errands to run without the kids? Or maybe your children want to make gifts or seasonal crafts this year? Take advantage of the annual Kendall County 4-H Winter Holiday Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Yorkville.

“Designed for youth ages 8 and up, our winter workshop includes multiple projects to make and take home,” said Kim Eisnaugle, 4-H program coordinator at University of Illinois Extension in Kendall County. “Each participant will get an ornament wreath, their own gift wrapping, decorative bows and a tasty treat.”

Led by 4-H teen leaders, this hands-on youth workshop emphasizes how to both upcycle and create fun items for display or to give as gifts.

There’s no need to be a 4-H member to participate. The cost is $15 per youth for the two-hour session. Registration is required and space is limited. Learn more about all upcoming programs at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Kim Eisnaugle at keisnaug@illinois.edu or 630-553-5823. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.