Yorkville thanks Amy Cesich for service to city parks and Kendall County

YORKVILLE – Amy Cesich made herself a part of the Yorkville community and worked to make it better.

The Arizona native has been a Yorkville resident for 17 years, the longest she has lived in any one location.

“Growing up I always wanted to be part of the community,” Cesich told the Yorkville City Council on Nov. 22. “It’s been nice to get to know the community and the residents of this town.”

Mayor John Purcell and the city council honored Cesich for her service on the Yorkville Park Board and the Kendall County Board.

First elected to the county board for two years in 2012, Cesich was elected again in 2018 to a four-year-term.

Before being elected mayor, Purcell was serving on the county board and it was there that he and Cesich first encountered each other.

“We fought like cats and dogs,” Purcell said, but the two soon developed mutual respect for each other.

Cesich was appointed to the park board in 2010 and was serving as president when she stepped down from the board earlier this year.

She sold her residence in Yorkville and has been renting a home a Plano for her final months in Kendall County before her impending move back to the Arizona sunshine.

Purcell, known for wearing Hawaiian shirts, presented Cesich with an article of the flowery attire as a parting gift.

“It does look like one of yours,” Cesich observed. “Is it? she quipped.

Invited to speak, Cesich lauded Purcell and the the city government.

“I think you are doing an excellent job here as mayor,” Cesich told Purcell.

Cesich will be stepping down from the county board after the Nov. 29 meeting.

In an interview earlier this year, Cesich said she is proud to have been the first Democrat to be elected to represent District 1 on the county board.

Purcell and the Yorkville aldermen also honored one of their own, with the recent election of Alderman Jason Peterson to the county board as a Republican.