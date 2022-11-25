Oswego museum’s ‘Remembering Our Veterans’ exhibit open through Nov. 27

Oswego’s Little White School Museum invites all area residents to visit their annual “Remembering our Veterans” special exhibit at the museum, 72 Polk St., just two blocks from historic downtown Oswego.

This is the 16th year the exhibit to honor area veterans has been hosted by the museum.

The exhibit is open to the public now through Sunday, Nov. 27. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Monday, 4 to 9 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Admission to the museum and the exhibit is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

This year’s exhibit will again completely fill the historic building’s main Roger Matile Room, and will include hundreds of rarely-seen artifacts including dozens of vintage uniforms, war souvenirs, photographs, and documents selected from the museum’s collections. Each of the items in the exhibit have a direct connection to Oswegoland residents who served from the Civil War through the modern conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan. In addition, each year’s exhibit features a “Wall of Honor” recognizing the service of more than 200 local military personnel.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999; email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org; or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.