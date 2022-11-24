Crowd of Santas will raise funds for suicide prevention Dec. 10

The Santas for SPS event is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Santas for SPS is a unique event. Dress up as Santa and run, walk, dance and shuffle in Yorkville. Cost to participate is $25. Register at spsamerica.org/santas. All proceeds go to Suicide Prevention Services.

The starting place is the Pinz Entertainment Yorkville Bowling parking lot, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. to receive their Santa coats and hats with built-in beards. One size fits most.

The group will “shuffle” along the sidewalks of Route 47 (south) to get hot cocoa and cookies at Southbank Original Barbecue, and then will shuffle back to the Yorkville Bowling parking lot. Jen’s Limo Service LLC will be available in case anyone gets too cold and would like a complimentary ride.

Your Performing Arts Center of Yorkville will be bringing their “Dancing Santas” for a very special performance about 9:30 a.m. in Yorkville Town Square.

This is an all-ages event. The cutoff date for acquiring a Santa costume is Dec. 1. You still can attend after this date, but you will not receive a Santa costume.