Oswego High School student has his eyes focused on the stars

OSWEGO – Evan Wille of Oswego has his eyes focused on the stars.

The 18-year-old Oswego High School senior is passionate about astronomy and wants to share his celestial vision with others.

That’s why Wille created a star chart depicting the four seasons of the night sky, identifying the constellations that even the casual stargazer can find overhead.

The detailed chart is to be found as an outdoor display along the walking path at the Montgomery Campus of the Oswego Public Library.

“I’ve always been drawn to the night sky,” Willie said. “It’s kind of been a lifelong thing with me.”

Wille, a Boy Scout with Troop 31, produced the display as a project for his Eagle Scout badge and hopes library visitors will come away with a greater appreciation for astronomy.

“My motivation is that I want people to learn more and the library is the perfect place to start,” Wille said. “I wanted to make a connection between my community and the scientific community.”

Situated on the west side of the library campus and overlooking a natural prairie grass restoration area, Wille’s chart depicts the night sky in each of the four seasons, showing individual stars, constellations and galaxies.

The display also includes a narrative written by Wille that serves as an astronomy primer and includes some basic stargazing tips.

“Astronomy is such a complex subject; there is a steep learning curve,” Wille said.

And of course the display includes a QR code, this one linking the observer directly to the library’s online catalog.

What is Wille’s attraction to the starry sky?

“It’s the final frontier. I’ve always wanted to be an explorer. We’re past the time of Columbus, Lewis and Clark and Magellan. What excites me about it is the unknown,” Wille said.

In school, Wille has been taking “a lot of really heavy physics classes.”

During the pandemic, Wille participated in Fermilab’s Saturday morning physics program, albeit virtually, and has found inspiration at Chicago’s Adler Planetarium.

After high school, Wille has set his sights on the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, which he describes as a top research school.

Wille wants to pursue a career as an astrophysicist, hoping to perform research through a college, university or the government, he said.

Meanwhile, Wille is in the process of building his own telescope, a 40-inch-long model with a magnification power of 400 times.

Wille has been a Scout since third grade and said he has benefited from the opportunities for exploration.

A highlight for Wille was a 2019 camping and hiking trip to Glacier National Park in Montana for two weeks.

“We got up one night at 2 a.m. and saw the Milky Way. It was beautiful and clear,” Wille said.

Wille plays the trumpet in the OHS jazz band, concert band and the marching band, where he is a section leader.

“I love performing and the community there,” Wille said. “I’ve made a lot of friends.”

Wille’s abilities on the trumpet have not gone unnoticed. He was invited to play Taps at the recent Oswego Veterans Day ceremonies and is hoping to play in Cal Tech’s jazz band.