Republicans sweep Kendall County Board District 1 race

Republicans ran the table in the contest for five seats on the Kendall County Board from District 1 in Tuesday’s general election, unofficial vote totals show.

Incumbent Kendall County Board members Brian DeBolt of Plano and Scott Gengler of Yorkville were leading the pack in their reelection bids.

Meanwhile, appointed board member Ruben Rodriguez of Yorkville won election to the board in his own right, along with Yorkville Alderman Jason Peterson and Millbrook Trustee Seth Wormley.

The five Republicans outpolled three Democrats as well as a candidate from the independent Kendall County Party.

With all of the district’s 40 precincts counted, DeBolt received the most votes with 11,983, followed closely by Gengler with 11,282 ballots.

Rodriguez received 10,617 ballots, while Peterson polled 9,813 and Wormley picked up 9,441 votes.

Democrats included Malanda Griffin with 8,105 votes, Audra Hendrix with 8,084 ballots and Marta Keene receiving 7,738.

Todd Milliron of the Kendall County Party tallied 5,739 ballots.

Kendall County is divided into two districts, with five board members elected from each.

District 1 covers the western side of the county, including most of Yorkville and portions of Montgomery and Sandwich, along with Plano, Bristol, Millbrook, Plattville, Newark and Lisbon.

Two District 1 incumbents decided not to seek reelection. They were Democrat Amy Cesich and Republican Judy Gilmour, both of Yorkville.