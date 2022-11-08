Morris Hospital to shutdown Yorkville Campus next month

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers will be permanently closing its Yorkville Campus at 105 Saravanos Drive in Yorkville effective Dec. 3.

Following the closure, occupational medicine clients, primary care and convenient care patients will be able to continue receiving services at other Morris Hospital locations.

The 10 employees based at the Yorkville Campus have been given the opportunity to relocate to other healthcare facilities operated by Morris Hospital.

Morris Hospital opened its Yorkville Campus in 2014 in an 11,888 square foot building located just south of Route 71 off Route 47 in Yorkville. While at one time services at the Yorkville location included diagnostic imaging, lab, physical therapy and physician specialists, current offerings are limited to occupational medicine, primary care and walk-in convenient care as a result of lower than projected volumes.

“Unfortunately, we have not achieved the vision and goals that were established when we made the decision to bring Morris Hospital services to Yorkville,” Tom Dohm, president and CEO of Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers said in a news release. “While closing a healthcare facility is never an easy decision, after more than eight years, it is no longer feasible to sustain our Yorkville offering.”

Dohm said over the next few weeks, the primary focus will be assisting patients and occupational medicine clients in transitioning their care to other Morris Hospital locations. For occupational medicine and convenient care services, patients will be directed to Morris Hospital’s Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center in Morris, Ridge Road Campus in Channahon, and Diamond-Coal City Campus. Primary care patients will be receiving a letter that provides options for continuing their care with Morris Hospital.

“We would like to thank all those who have given us the opportunity to provide care and service at our Yorkville Campus over the past several years,” Dohm said.