Have you voted yet? Polls to close at 7 p.m. in Kendall County

Polling places across Kendall County will be closing at 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The polling places in the county’s 78 precincts opened for in-person voting at 6 a.m.
We will be updating the vote tally this evening as the ballots are counted in the following local races:
Kendall County Clerk
Debbie Gillette (R):
Dane Sleezer, Kendall County Party:
Kendall County Treasurer
Jill Ferko (R):
Stephen Youhanaie, Kendall County Party:
County Board District 1
Brian Debolt, (R):
Scott Gengler, (R):
Ruben Rodriguez, (R):
Jason Peterson, (R):
Seth Wormley, (R):
Malanda Griffin, (D):
Audra Hendrix, (D):
Marta Keane, (D):
Todd Milliron, Kendall County Party:
County Board District 2
Dan Koukol, (R):
Matt Kellogg, (R):
Brian LeClercq, (R):
Donna Sawicki, (R):
Gabriella Shanahan, (R):
Elizabeth Flowers, (D):
Brooke Shanley, (D):
Zach Bachmann, (D):
Oswego Fire Protection District property tax hike referendum
Yes:
No: