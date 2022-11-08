Have you voted yet? Polls to close at 7 p.m. in Kendall County

Polling places across Kendall County will be closing at 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The polling places in the county’s 78 precincts opened for in-person voting at 6 a.m.

We will be updating the vote tally this evening as the ballots are counted in the following local races:

Kendall County Clerk

Debbie Gillette (R):

Dane Sleezer, Kendall County Party:

Kendall County Treasurer

Jill Ferko (R):

Stephen Youhanaie, Kendall County Party:

County Board District 1

Brian Debolt, (R):

Scott Gengler, (R):

Ruben Rodriguez, (R):

Jason Peterson, (R):

Seth Wormley, (R):

Malanda Griffin, (D):

Audra Hendrix, (D):

Marta Keane, (D):

Todd Milliron, Kendall County Party:

County Board District 2

Dan Koukol, (R):

Matt Kellogg, (R):

Brian LeClercq, (R):

Donna Sawicki, (R):

Gabriella Shanahan, (R):

Elizabeth Flowers, (D):

Brooke Shanley, (D):

Zach Bachmann, (D):

Oswego Fire Protection District property tax hike referendum

Yes:

No: