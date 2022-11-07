Kendall State’s Attorney: Cashless bail lawsuit destined for an appeal

YORKVILLE – Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis is predicting that the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and its cashless bail provision will be appealed whatever the decision at the trial court level.

That appeal will go either to an appellate court or directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, depending on the trial court’s decision, Weis told the Kendall County Board on Nov. 1.

Weis was one of 58 out the state’s 102 county state’s attorneys who filed lawsuits against the law, which is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Those filings have been consolidated into a single lawsuit which will be heard in Kankakee, starting with motions and responses on Nov. 9 and 23, followed by a hearing on Dec. 6 and a decision likely to be handed down on Dec. 13, Weis said.

The state’s attorneys have designated six “litigation teams,” from Kendall, Kankakee, Will, McHenry, Sangamon and Vermillion counties, Weis said.

The lawsuit is challenging the legitimacy of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equality-Today Act on constitutional grounds.

“Anytime a law is found to be unconstitutional it’s an automatic and direct appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court,” Weis said.

If this happens, the high court could place a stay on the law until they have delved into the constitutional questions, Weis said, or they could allow the law to take effect while they continue their deliberations.

However, if the trail court upholds the law, the state’s attorneys would appeal to an appellate court, which would be unlikely to place a stay on the law while it conducts its hearings, Weis said.

Under the SAFE-T Act, police will not be allowed to detain persons arrested for certain offenses, such as aggravated battery or fleeing and eluding a police officer, Weis said.

For other offenses, including first-degree murder, police and prosecutors must convince a judge that the offender constitutes a continuing threat to a specific, identifiable individual.

Weis and Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird have been warning for months that the cashless bail system will result in more repeat offenders, take away the discretion of judges to hold someone charged with a crime and make it more difficult to ensure that a defendant shows up in court.

The sweeping SAFE-T Act covers more than 750 pages and includes a variety of policing and judicial reforms, but it is the cashless bail system that has produced dire warnings from law enforcement officials.

Under the Illinois Constitution, only appropriations bills are exempt from a requirement that a piece of legislation must be confined to a single subject.

The SAFE-T Act addresses 265 separate statutes and touches on at least six subjects, including policing and criminal law, labor and employment law and expanded whistleblower protections, according to the action filed by Weis.

The complaint further alleges that the cashless bail system violates protections for crime victims included in the state constitution.

Weis, along with Baird, filed the lawsuit on Sept. 23 in Kendall County Circuit Court, naming Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor JB Pritzker as defendants.

Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly said that the law will not take away judicial discretion or force the wholesale release of prisoners from county jails, but said they plan to clarify the act’s intent with a trailer bill in the fall veto session.