Election Day: Here’s what Kendall County voters need to know for Tuesday

Kendall County voters who have not already cast early ballots in the Nov. 8 election will do so in person at local polling places throughout the county Tuesday.

The ballot will feature contested county, state and federal races, including governor.

Early voting ends today, Monday, meaning voters will have one last chance on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Voters may cast their early ballots today until 7 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office at 111 West Fox Street in downtown Yorkville. Early voting concluded at Oswego Village Hall and the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery Campus Library last Thursday.

Local polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the county. To find your polling place, go to http://kendall.il.electionconsole.com/voter-lookup.php.

Those who have voted in an Illinois election before will not need to bring their ID to vote, but will need some form of it if it’s your first time.

For those who are not registered, the state offers a grace period to register to vote through election day, according to the Illinois State Board of Election’s website. To register, you need to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18-years-old and have been a resident in your voting precinct at least 30 days before election day.

You must also provide two forms of ID to register.

In Kendall County, grace period voting will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Vote Center set up at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71 in Oswego. Those seeking to visit the Vote Center should enter at Door No. 11.

Voters from all Kendall County precincts, including grace period voters, can cast their ballots at the Vote Center, according to the State Board of Elections.

For those voting by mail, the last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot was Nov. 3, five days before Tuesday’s election. Those who are mailing back their ballots must have them postmarked by Nov. 8, and the ballots must be received by Nov. 22 to be counted, according to the State Board of Elections website.

In addition to state and federal races, Kendall County voters will be determining their representatives on the Kendall County Board, and will find incumbent treasurer Jill Ferko, and incumbent County Clerk Debbie Gillette, both Republicans, challenged by candidates from the Kendall County Party. Dane Sleezer, a resident of Newark is challenging Gillette in the clerk’s race, while Stephen Youhanaie is challenging Ferko in the treasurer’s race.

Incumbent County Sheriff Dwight Baird is unopposed.

In the race for five open seats on the County Board from District 1, the Democratic candidates are Malanda Griffin, Audra Hendrix and Marta Keane. The Republican candidates are Brian DeBolt, Scott Gengler, Ruben Rodriguez, Jason Peterson and Seth Wormley. Todd Milliron is the Kendall County Party’s candidate for a District 1 board seat.

In the race for five County Board seats from District 2, the Democratic candidates are Elizabeth Flowers, Brooke Shanley and Zach Bachmann. The Republican candidates are Dan Koukol, Matt Kellogg, Brian LeClercq, Donna Sawicki and Gabriella Shanahan.

Voters in the Oswego Fire Protection District will find a property tax hike referendum on their ballots.

The fire district is asking voters to approve a 0.10% increase in the district’s property tax rate.

Currently, the owner of a home valued at $300,000 pays about $600 in property taxes to the fire district. If the referendum is approved, that homeowner would see an increase of about $99 to the annual tax bill.

Voters narrowly rejected the district’s tax hike request in an April 2021 referendum and then again June 28 by one vote.

There were 4,149 ballots cast in favor of the tax-increase referendum and 4,150 against it, according to unofficial vote totals.

For information on voting in Kendall County, visit the clerk’s office website at www.kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/election-voter-information.