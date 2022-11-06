Local veterans to speak at Chapel on the Green’s Nov. 13 event

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville will host its Veterans Day event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Area veterans will talk about their experiences during their military service. Current speakers include Rev. Bob Dell, a World War II veteran; and Vietnam War-era veterans Roger “Buddy” Weis (Navy, 1958-1965), Jim Davidson (Army, 1967-1969), Tom Bulin (Marines, 1965-1969), Terry Charbonneau (Marines, 1967-1970), and Bill Hayden (Air Force, 1968-1970). Hayden will speak about his current volunteer work at Hines Veteran Hospital and the programs available there for veterans.

Visitors will have a chance to talk with the speakers after the program.

The historic 1855 building will be open for tours at 1 p.m. before and after the program.

Chapel on the Green, 107 West Center St., Yorkville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.

There is no admission charge for the Nov. 13 event; everyone is welcome.