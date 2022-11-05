IVVC announces outstanding fall students

Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its outstanding fall students. Students are selected by their instructors. The criteria included are qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The Outstanding Fall 2022 Students from the area are: Alyssa Shriber, Construction Trades, Newark; Jakob Klatt, Welding and Fabrication, Plano; Maggie Mangrum, Sports Medicine, Plano; Chloe Hulbert, Graphic Design, Plano; Hannah Price, Computer Programming and Gaming Technologies, Plano; Gabriela Avila, Health Occupations, Plano; Nick Carlson, Automotive Technology, Sandwich; Ewan Kirsch, Computer Technology, Sandwich; Josh Gettemy, Automotive Technology, Yorkville; Justiss Silas, Law Enforcement, Yorkville; Jack Houtz, Welding and Fabrication, Yorkville.