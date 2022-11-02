CASA Kendall County welcomes new executive director

CASA Kendall County recently welcomed Amy McNamara as its new executive director.

McNamara comes to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) with an extensive background in organizational management, fundraising and event planning. Her experience includes work with state representatives, the Kendall County Fair Association and a medical equipment provider. She currently volunteers as president of the PTO at her children’s school. She, her husband, Tom, and their two daughters live in Yorkville.

“I am fortunate that from an early age my parents instilled in me the importance of community and assisting those in need,” McNamara said in a news release. “I am honored, energized, and definitely humbled by the opportunity the CASA Board has given me to lead this essential organization into its next chapter.”