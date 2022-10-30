Sandwich dental group’s annual Halloween candy buy back returns Nov. 7

Wolski Dental Group, formerly The Waters Dental Group of Sandwich, is conducting its 14th annual Halloween Candy Buy Back Program.

Visit the Wolski Dental Group at 420 E. Church St. in Sandwich from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, and receive $1 for a pound of candy, up to 5 pounds.

Additional candy donations will be collected during normal business hours Nov. 1 to 10.

All candy, including chocolate, will be shipped to U.S. service members with the help of Solider’s Angels. Everyone is invited to also bring coloring pages or a note to include inside the care packages that are sent to the men and women serving our country. The candy is a plus, but the pictures and the letters are warm and fuzzy things reminding them of home. Every year, there are return letters of appreciation, so include your name and address and you might just receive a return letter.

There will also be a donation made to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry for holiday care packages.

The Wolski Dental Group team knows the damaging effects of too much candy on anyone’s teeth. In leading this anti-decay movement every year, kids of all ages can still have all of the fun of trick-or-treating but also have the opportunity to share with the troops.

For information, call 815-786-2146 or check us out on Facebook.