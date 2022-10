Fern Dell Historic Association will serve an all-you-can-eat chili supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Newark Firehouse, 101 E. Main St. in Newark.

Meals includes chili, toppings, dessert and a beverage. Cost is $8 for an adult meal and $2 for a child’s meal. Kids younger than 6 eat free. A hot dog meal is available for $2. Carryouts also will be available.