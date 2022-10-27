Kendall County Coroner accepting prescription medications for Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

YORKVILLE – There’s a quick and convenient way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, courtesy of the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

Those medications may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Kendall County Government Complex, 804 W. John St. in Yorkville.

The service is offered in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Coroner Jacquie Purcell said.

To make the process easy, drop-offs will be collected in a vehicle drive-thru area at the government center campus.

“No questions asked. This is a safe, anonymous and quick method of disposing of expired, unused or unwanted medications,” Purcell said, adding that no information is collected from people dropping off the medications.

But first, all personal information should be removed from the prescription medication containers, Purcell said. This includes all labels with names and addresses.

Staff members will not be sorting through the medications after they have been collected, the coroner said.

As a separate service at the collection site, people may dispose of medical “sharps,” including injection needles or syringes.

Sharps must be separate from all other medications, Purcell said.

Those sharps that are unused and sealed may be placed in a special collection bin and are not to be mixed with any other prescriptions that are being dropped off, Purcell said.

Used and opened sharps should be placed into a rigid container, such as an empty laundry detergent bottle, for the safety of the collection site staff, the coroner said. Otherwise, the collection staff should be notified for assistance.

Used sharps must not be mixed with unused sharps or medications, Purcell said. The unused sharps are treated as biohazardous material and must be handled differently, she said.

In addition to the prescription medications, the collection site also will be accepting unexpired diabetic supplies and medications for donation to Insulin For Life, a non-profit organization that sends donated supplies to patients in more than 74 developing nations.

The diabetic supplies may include glucose, lancets, readers and injectable medications, Purcell said. These items must be packaged separately from all other medications, she said.

Insulin For Life is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax-deductible. Persons wanting a tax receipt may supply their names and contact information and the receipt will be sent after the collection event, Purcell said.

This event is being hosted in partnership with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department and Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Health Department, and the office of state Rep. David Welter, R-Morris.

Last year, the Drug Take Back Day event produced 500 pounds of medications for disposal.