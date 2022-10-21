Montgomery police investigate shooting death as homicide

MONTGOMERY – The Montgomery Police Department and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a gunshot death as a homicide.

At 5:24 a.m. on Friday police responded to the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery’s east side for the report of an unresponsive subject in a driveway.

The person was pronounced dead on arrival from an apparent gunshot wound. The subject’s identity is withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The 1200 block of Lebanon remains closed and the public should avoid the area.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Greg Mayyou at 331-212-9091 or by email at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.