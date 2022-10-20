Oswego museum inviting all former OSD 308 athletes, coaches to reunion event this Sunday

The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street (Jackson at Polk) in Oswego invites all former Oswego School District athletes, coaches, sponsors and other sports staffers to the first “School Reunion – Athletics,” to gather to reminisce about the fun they had during their school careers.

The “School Reunion – Athletics” will be held at the museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Admission is free.

All former students, staff, and faculty who participated in Oswego High School and Oswego East High School athletic programs are invited to join museum staff and members of the Oswegoland Heritage Association to reconnect and reminisce as they also explore the museum’s “Back to School” museum exhibit.

Participants will also enjoy paging through the museum’s extensive collection of Oswego school-related historical photos including the district’s first high school graduating class in 1887 to Oswego’s undefeated 1929 football team, to the district’s first girls’ competitive athletic teams and their precursor, the Girls’ Athletic Association, to today’s friendly Oswego – Oswego East cross-town rivalry. Memories of the 1990s state football champs, the basketball state competitors of the 1970s, and Oswego’s pioneering wrestling and cross country programs will all be topics for reminiscing.

Former athletes are invited to bring their letter jackets and sweaters and memorabilia to share to this free interactive reunion.

The museum’s goal is to collect all of the history from the area inside the 68 square mile Oswego School District, and so would appreciate any donations of school-related documents, photos, or artifacts to assure their preservation for future generations.

The Little White School Museum, built as a Methodist-Episcopal Church in 1850 and then converted to public school classroom space for 50 years before being restored and turned into a community museum, is a joint project of the non-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, send an email to info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.