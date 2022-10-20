Kendall County Board unanimously OKs resolution asking state lawmakers to revisit SAFE-T Act

YORKVILLE – The Kendall County Board is calling on the Illinois General Assembly to make changes to the controversial public safety law that includes a cashless bail system and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The board’s Republicans and Democrats unanimously approved a resolution asking lawmakers and the governor to “work with public safety representatives and all community stakeholders to fix remaining problems” with the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equality-Today Act.

The action from the board adds to a growing chorus of municipal and county officials across the state who are clamoring for lawmakers to revisit the SAFE-T Act during the fall veto session.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis and Sheriff Dwight Baird are already challenging the constitutionality of the law.

The county’s two top law enforcement officers filed a lawsuit Sept. 23 in Kendall County Circuit Court, naming Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor JB Pritzker as defendants.

Under the SAFE-T Act, police will not be allowed to detain persons arrested for certain offenses, such as aggravated battery or fleeing and eluding a police officer, Weis said.

For other offenses, including first-degree murder, police and prosecutors must convince a judge that the offender constitutes a continuing threat to a specific, identifiable individual, Weis said.

Weis and Baird have been warning that the cashless bail system will result in more repeat offenders, take away the discretion of judges to hold someone charged with a crime and make it more difficult to ensure that a defendant shows up in court.

County board members addressed the cashless bail system in their resolution, asking lawmakers to make sure that the law is not “unreasonably limiting the court’s ability to set bail to ensure the accused’s right to liberty is balanced with the victim’s and victim’s family’s rights to safety.”

Limits on a court’s ability to secure the appearance of defendants for trial also was cited by the board as a problem with the law that needs to be fixed.

The resolution further seeks to lift what the board sees as unreasonable limits for police officer discretion to make arrests and limiting the authority of judges to manage their courtrooms.

The board made a point of noting that it supports and has already implemented certain components of the law, including police body cameras and use-of-force training.

The sweeping SAFE-T Act covers more than 750 pages and includes a variety of policing and judicial reforms, but it is the cashless bail system that has produced the most dire warnings from law enforcement officials.

In their lawsuit against the state, Weis and Baird cited a requirement in the Illinois Constitution that a piece of substantive legislation must be confined to a single subject.

“A public act that violates the single subject rule is not severable,” the legal complaint charges. “Rather, the entire public act is unconstitutional, and, thus, void.”

The SAFE-T Act addresses 265 separate statutes and touches on at least six subjects, including policing and criminal law, labor and employment law and expanded whistleblower protections, according to the court filing.

The complaint further alleges that the cashless bail system violates protections for crime victims included in the state constitution.

The lawsuit is expected to be consolidated with a growing number of actions filed by county prosecutors, including those in Will, McHenry and Kankakee counties, Weis said.

In the complaint, Weis and Baird seek a declaratory judgement and injunctive relief, meaning a ruling declaring the SAFE-T Act null and void, as well as an order preventing the defendants from implementing and enforcing the act.