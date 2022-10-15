Cross Lutheran students go to court

Eighth grade students from Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville recently spent time in court with several local public officials. They learned about the judicial process as part of an initiative of the Illinois Judges Association to bring the “Courtroom into the Classroom”.

The program was presented by Judge Steve Krentz with the assistance of Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis, Public Defender Jason Major, Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska and Court Services Director Alice Elliot.

Students received an overview of the branches of government and engaged in a Q&A session with each official concerning the roles played by their respective offices as cases work their way through the legal system. The students also had an opportunity to act out a fact pattern pertaining to a U.S. Supreme Court case, New Jersey v. T.L.O., which decided an important constitutional question relating to a school official’s right to search a student’s possessions without a warrant. The students were challenged to argue the benefits and detriments of doing so and the discussion generated strong student opinions.

The program was intended to introduce the students to the real-world ramifications of the judicial process and to connect those issues to students’ everyday lives. Judge Krentz said, “By reaching out to the community this way, we hope to open the eyes of students to the important role courts play in our society and to inspire the students to consider careers in public service.”

For more information about the program, contact Judge Steve Krentz at 630-553-4208.