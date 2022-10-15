Chapel on the Green Veterans Day event set for Nov. 13

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville will host its 10th Veterans Day event on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Area veterans will talk about their experiences during their military service.

The historic 1855 building will be open for tours at 1 p.m. before a 2 p.m. program.

Any veterans interested in speaking at the program are asked to call Carol at 630-553-5163.

Chapel on the Green, 107 West Center St., Yorkville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.

There is no admission charge for the Nov. 13 event; everyone is welcome.