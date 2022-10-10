October 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oswego, Montgomery, Yorkville set Halloween trick or treat hours

By Shaw Local News Network

FILE PHOTO: A youth chooses candy while trick-or-treating on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2021. (Katrina Milton)

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Kendall County area towns have been announcing their trick or treat hours.

Here’s a rundown on the trick-or-treating hours in local communities for Monday, Oct. 31:

Oswego

Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkville

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery (excluding the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision)

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Plano: The city council is expected to designate the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for trick-or-treating during a meeting this evening, Monday, Oct. 10.

In a related matter, Oswego families are also invited to stop by Venue 1012, the village’s outdoor concert venue near the northwest corner of Orchard and Mill roads, to pick up a free pumpkin this Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Children (and adults) are encouraged to come in costume. Limited to one pumpkin per child. 500 pumpkins will be distributed until 3 p.m. or until they run out. Oswego residents only--proof of residency required.