Oswego, Montgomery, Yorkville set Halloween trick or treat hours

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Kendall County area towns have been announcing their trick or treat hours.

Here’s a rundown on the trick-or-treating hours in local communities for Monday, Oct. 31:

Oswego

Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkville

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery (excluding the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision)

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Plano: The city council is expected to designate the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for trick-or-treating during a meeting this evening, Monday, Oct. 10.

In a related matter, Oswego families are also invited to stop by Venue 1012, the village’s outdoor concert venue near the northwest corner of Orchard and Mill roads, to pick up a free pumpkin this Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Children (and adults) are encouraged to come in costume. Limited to one pumpkin per child. 500 pumpkins will be distributed until 3 p.m. or until they run out. Oswego residents only--proof of residency required.