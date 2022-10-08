Kendall County JJC ‘Worries of the World Wide Web’ presentation for parents Oct. 17

The Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council, Judge Susan Clancy Boles and Judge Keith Johnson will present a program with important information on the increased problem of cyber bullying, electronic harassment and sexting/pornography beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Yorkville Middle School, 920 Prairie Crossing Drive in Yorkville.

The program, geared toward parents, addresses the social and legal consequences of potentially criminal conduct with a goal of increasing awareness of what is cyber bullying, harassment and sexting and how it may impact the lives of the students who participate in it. The presentation will empower parents to better understand their children in our evolving world of technology.

For information, contact Eric Weis, Kendall County state’s attorney and chairman of the JJC, at 630-553-4157 or Shelley Senffner, assistant superintendent of the Regional Office of Education, at 630-553-4167.