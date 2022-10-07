With PADS program shutdown, Kendall County Health Department hopes to serve seven homeless families this winter

Since the Kendall County Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) program closed two years ago, the Kendall County Health Department has been serving the county’s homeless community in their absence.

Health Department Executive Director RaeAnne VanGundy said her department has only the means to serve about seven families this winter.

VanGundy said there have always been homeless individuals in the county, but the COVID-19 pandemic accentuated the problem.

“You may not see them, but they’re here,” VanGundy said. “Some may be long-time residents facing hardships in recent years.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of the PADS sites, the PADS Board of Directors voted to dissolve the nonprofit homeless support organization in March 2020.

Former PADS Director Anne Engelhardt said previously that during the program’s 10 winter seasons, they housed over 500 guests, facilitated over 12,000 overnight stays and served over 37,000 meals.

VanGundy said during the pandemic the health department has received funding from the former PADS program treasury and from the State of Illinois, but that money is running out.

VanGundy said they have two full-time staff members working with the homeless, but with their limited funds they can’t serve everyone who needs help.

With the ability to serve just seven families in need this winter, VanGundy said they try to select the most vulnerable families, who have the highest need for assistance.

The health department assists the individuals through intensive case work that differs based on the families’ needs.

VanGundy said the assistance can include putting families up in hotels, helping to fix vehicles, or getting them transportation to connect with their families.

“It depends on the family. Every case is unique,” VanGundy said. “Whatever their needs are, we try to get the best out of them and help them attain stability.”

Many of those in need in Kendall County are being sent by the health department to Hesed House in Aurora, Daybreak Shelter in Joliet, and the Grundy County Providing Assistance to Develop Self-Sufficiency (PADS) program.

The Grundy County PADS program is currently seeking grant funding to expand and take over for the health department, serving the homeless in Kendall County beginning April 2023.