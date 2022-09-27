Kendall County voters can cast their ballots for Nov. 8 election starting Thursday, Sept. 29

YORKVILLE – Voters will have more than a month to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Early voting starts Sept. 29 at the Kendall County Elections Office in the county office building, 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville.

The elections office will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Starting Oct. 31, the hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, through Nov. 7.

Weekend hours also will be added for those seeking to cast ballots at the elections office.

Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, two additional early voting locations will open Oct. 24 at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, and the Montgomery Campus of the Oswego Public Library, 1111 Reading Drive.

Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 28 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Finally, the Oswego Village Hall and Montgomery library campus will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should go to the polling place listed on their voter registration cards or to the special “vote center” that will be established at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71 in Oswego.

Under a new state law, every county must create an Election Day center in its largest municipality, where any registered voter in the county may cast a ballot.

The county now has 78 voting precincts, served by 39 polling places plus the vote center, Director of Elections Natalie Hisaw said.

Many voters prefer to cast their ballots by mail and should have received their applications in the mail. There are two options.

One is a mail-in ballot application only for the coming Nov. 8 general election. The other is an application for permanent vote-by-mail status.

Voters selecting the permanent option will not need to apply for a mail-in ballot for future elections, but will need to make a choice as to a political party designation for primaries. Those who select the Democratic Party, the Republican Party or the local Kendall County Party will receive the appropriate ballot for primary elections, when voters from those political parties select their nominees for general election races.

Voters also may opt for a nonpartisan ballot that will include only referendum questions in primary elections, or a ballot only for elections that do not require a party designation, meaning general and consolidated elections.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day. Ballots received by the clerk’s office after the election are considered provisional. Ballot totals are made final 14 days after the election.