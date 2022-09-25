Montgomery death being investigated by police as a homicide

MONTGOMERY – The Montgomery man who has been the subject of a death investigation since he was discovered Sept. 19 in his apartment was murdered.

The Montgomery Police Department and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force continue the investigation into the homicide of Joshua Correa, 42, of the 1100 block of Reading Drive in Montgomery.

On 1:18 p.m. Sept. 19, Montgomery police responded to the 1100 block of Reading Drive and located Correa with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Montgomery Police Department.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office pronounced Correa dead at the scene at 3:18 p.m.

The investigation into Correa’s death continues. There is no immediate threat to the public, police said.

Anyone who may have information or was in the 1100 block of Reading Drive area between 8 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Sept 19 is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Mayyou at 331-212-9091 or by email at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.