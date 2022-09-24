Yorkville Educational Foundation to dedicate storywalk on Sept. 27

YORKVILLE – Do you want your child to read a book and get some exercise at the same time?

That’s the idea behind a storywalk, a growing movement to display an illustrated children’s book, page-by-page, mounted on posts along a park pathway.

The Yorkville Educational Foundation is bringing a storywalk to a Yorkville city park.

The foundation has partnered with the Yorkville Chamber of Commerce, the Yorkville Library, and the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department to bring the project to life.

The chamber will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Yorkville Junior Women’s Club Park, 1267 Taus Circle, in Heartland Circle.

Later, the storywalk will be the focus of the Yorkville School District Y115 Kindergarten Family night from 5 to 7 p.m.

The posts for supporting the story boards for the book have already been installed around the entire pathway that encompasses the circular park.

The metal posts are about three feet tall and will place the book pages at eye-level for young readers.