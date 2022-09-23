Convicted sexual predator found guilty of additional charges of assaulting girl under 9 years old

A man already serving time in state prison for sexually assaulting a girl under nine years of age was convicted last week of additional charges during a bench trial in Kendall County.

Angel Gallegos-Ortiz, 36, formerly of Aurora, was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer.

The crimes were committed between August of 2013 and April 2015 by Gallegos-Ortiz, who had been in a dating relationship with the victim’s mother, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said.

Trial testimony revealed that the assaults occurred while the victim’s mother was at work and Gallegos-Ortiz would babysit, Weis said.

“The strength the victim showed, telling the judge about the repeated sexual assault she faced at the hands of this defendant was astonishing,” Weis said. “She is the hero of this story and it was her courageous testimony that led to the conviction of this sexual predator.”

The case was originally investigated and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office as it was tied to an investigation by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.

It was revealed that there were multiple instances of sexual assault that occurred in the Kane County portion of Aurora. Those offenses were tried before the COVID-19 pandemic and Gallegos-Ortiz was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

“The instances of sexual assault that occurred in Kendall County were transferred to Kendall County and were in a holding pattern for the majority of the pandemic,” Weis said.

Gallegos-Ortiz will be sentenced in December and will face a minimum of 12 to 60 years in prison in addition to his current prison sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Weis and Assistant State’s Attorney Frank Gorup. Gallegos-Ortiz was represented by the Kendall County Public Defender’s Office.