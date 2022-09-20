Montgomery police seek public’s aid in death investigation

MONTGOMERY – The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for information in connection with a death investigation.

At 1:18 p.m. on Sept. 19, police responded to a location in the 1100 block of Reading Drive on a report of a suspicious death.

Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force remained on the scene of the active death investigation

Police request that any person who may have information, access to surveillance video, or was in the area 1100 block of Reading Drive between 8 a.m. to 1:18 p.m. on Sept. 19 to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Mayyou at 331-212-9091 or by email at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.