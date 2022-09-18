Celebrate Oswego’s German heritage on Sept. 25 at the Little White School Museum

Starting in the 1840s, German immigrant families began arriving in and around Oswego, starting farms and businesses and helping the community grow.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, will host a celebration of the community’s rich German heritage.

Find out about the historic sites around the Oswego area that still mark the German pioneer influence during the museum’s first Heritage Tour, and learn about some of the community’s most prominent German settlers at the same time. Pre-registration, $7 per person, is required for this tour.

The bus tours will begin at the Little White School Museum and last about an hour. Identical tours leave the museum at noon and 1:30 p.m.

To register for the Heritage Tour, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org. Space is limited.

Tour leaders will discuss the German immigrants’ careers, real estate empires, community service and their lasting imprint on our town.

The tour was created as part of his Eagle Scout project by Alexander Harrison, Boy Scout Troop 889.

Also on Sunday, Sept. 25, be sure to visit the museum for the free, family-friendly German Heritage Jubilee, the first of a hoped-for series to celebrate the ethnic groups that settled the Oswego area and contributed to its growth.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., area families are invited to visit the museum to learn about the German families that settled on the Oswego Prairie east of Oswego, as well as the German families that settled in town and established businesses, from meat markets to livery stables. Families are invited to visit and explore German culture and all it means to Oswego’s historical roots. Enjoy food, games, music and learn about Oktoberfest and its origins.

The museum is hosting the event as part of an Eagle Scout project for Alexander Harrison, Boy Scout Troop 889.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-1010 or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.