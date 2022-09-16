Boulder Hill residents air community concerns at town hall meeting

BOULDER HILL – Residents of the unincorporated Boulder Hill community sought answers to questions about enforcement of property codes with Kendall County officials during a town hall meeting.

The Kendall County Planning, Building and Zoning Committee set up shop Sept. 14 in the gymnasium of Boulder Hill Elementary School and about 35 residents attended the session.

“It’s good to see people show concern for their neighborhood,” committee Chairman Scott Gengler of the county board said.

The session was similar to one held by the committee in Boulder Hill nearly a year ago, with residents raising the same concerns.

Property maintenance, noise, speeding vehicles, dogs running loose and other nuisance problems have plagued the community for years.

Boulder Hill is a densely populated area of 8,300 residents covering a 1.5-square-mile area east of the Fox River, sandwiched between Montgomery and Oswego, in unincorporated Oswego Township.

About one third of Kendall County’s population living in unincorporated areas are residents of Boulder Hill.

Not being a part of any municipality means that Boulder Hill residents are reliant on the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for police protection.

Boulder Hill resident Virginia Lake said that speeding vehicles are a danger on Sonora Drive.

Undersheriff Bobby Richardson encouraged Lake to call the sheriff’s office when that occurs.

“We take traffic complaints,” Richardson said. “They do get passed along.”

Junk vehicles parked at homes are a major concern in the community.

Kendall County Senior Planner Matt Asselmeier told the crowd that under state law, a vehicle is not considered inoperable so long as it can move under its own power.

“Sitting a long time is not enough,” Asselmeier said.

Enforcement of property maintenance codes is dependent on complaints being received by the county’s Planning, Building and Zoning Department, Asselmeier said.

Once a complaint has been received the county investigates and if there is indeed a violation attempts are made to have the homeowner correct the problem.

“Voluntary compliance is our goal,” Asselmeier said, adding that the county prefers not to issue tickets or levy fines.

“We let them work to get into compliance,” Asselmeier said.

Kendall County Board member Scott Gengler, center, leads a meeting of the Planning, Building and Zoning Committee on Sept. 14, 2022 at Boulder Hill Elementary School. (Mark Foster)

When investigating a complaint, county code enforcement officials must be able to see the violation, often requiring permission of a neighbor to view backyard areas.

“Generally we can only go where the mailman goes,” Asselmeier said. “Sometimes we need a neighbor to let us to a vantage point.”

Residents were urged to have patience after registering a complaint.

“It does take time to build those cases,” Code Official Brian Holdiman told the audience.

Holdiman noted that a vehicle must be parked on a hard surface, such as concrete, brick or asphalt. Vehicles may not be parked on gravel, he said.

In response to a question, Kendall County Environmental Health Services Director Aaron Rybski said burning of non-yard waste materials is prohibited, as is the burning of pallets.

If the burning is taking place during business hours, Rybski urged the audience to call the health department. Otherwise, residents should call the fire department, he said.

After hearing the complaints about property maintenance issues, Gengler expressed sympathy with the residents.

“It’s unfortunate some people don’t take pride in their property,” Gengler said.

Barking dogs, loud music, fireworks explosions and other noise complaints are common in Boulder Hill.

Asselmeier said the noise limit is 60 decibels from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 55 decibels from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., as measured from the property line of the homeowner making the complaint.

Sheriff’s deputies take a reading and if the noise is found to be in excess of the limit, the person responsible for creating the racket is notified to turn it down. Habitual offenders may be liable to a fine.

The other members of the county board committee attending the session included Elizabeth Flowers, Judy Gilmour, Dan Koukol and Robyn Vickers.