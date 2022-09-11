League of Women Voters hosting hybrid candidate forum

The League of Women Voters chapters falling within the Illinois Second Judicial District have partnered with the DuPage NAACP to host a hybrid forum on Sept. 18 for the judicial candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election for IL Supreme Court and IL Appellate Court seats.

The forum will be held at 1 p.m. at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. in downtown Batavia. It will also be broadcast live on BATV’s Public Access Channel 17.

Invitations to the forum were extended to Illinois Supreme Court Second District judge candidates Mark Curran Jr. (Republican) and Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford (Democrat) who advanced from their respective Primary races.

Invitations were also extended to Illinois Appellate Court Second District judge candidates Susan Clancy Boles (Republican) and Chris Kennedy (Democrat).

Both Appellate Court judges and Supreme Court judges are elected to 10-year terms. The Second District Appellate Court convenes in Elgin and hears cases appealed from trial courts in five counties including DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry. The Illinois Supreme Court, which is the state’s highest court, convenes in Springfield.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, issue-oriented organization with a long history of hosting candidate forums and providing other opportunities for citizens to learn about our political process. The organization never endorses candidates.