Kendall-Grundy Community Action announces scholarship recipients

Kendall-Grundy Community Action, a division of the Kendall County Health Department, awarded nine local students with Community Service Block Grant scholarships. Kendall County recipients included Briana Lyles, Raquel Brady, Arriana Lyles, Afreen Mushtaheed, Dallas Pulvermacher, Lindsey Burke and Mackenzie Wilkins. Grundy County recipients included Christopher Papai and Joycelyn Calderon.

The scholarships are made possible by funding from Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The recipients were chosen on a competitive basis; upon scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs and career goals. Scholarship awards ranged from $500 to $1,200.

Kendall-Grundy Community Action awards scholarships annually; applications for the 2023 scholarships will be available in February 2023 for Kendall and Grundy County residents.