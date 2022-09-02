Sig Hagen chosen as Lisbon Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal

Sig Hagen has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lisbon Labor Day Parade. Hagen is a familiar face to the Lisbon community, having taught in the Lisbon School District for more than 30 years.

Hagen and her husband, Jim, came to Lisbon in 1962 and later welcomed sons Ethan and Steve. Hagen began teaching kindergarten at Lisbon Grade School in 1970. She also was responsible for art and reading intervention, and served as the school librarian. She later became the second grade teacher and held this position until her retirement.

In addition to teaching, Hagen enjoyed being a Lisbon Grade School parent, as both sons attended. She now has five grandchildren including a granddaughter who has followed her into the teaching profession.

Lisbon is proud to honor Sig Hagen as the 2022 Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 from the Lisbon Grade School parking lot, 127 S. Canal St., Newark. For information on the Lisbon Labor Day celebration, visit the Lisbon Labor Day Facebook page.